Power Suspension For Peshawar, Kohat And Swat Notified

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 5th October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The maintenance work may cause inconvenience to the consumers of 11 KV Daudzai, Nishat, Afghan Colony, KSM, Sardar Ahmad, Jan Colony, Shah Alam feeders.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 5th October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab, Abasin, Bara, Swati Gate, Shaikh Muhammadi feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on 5th October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Ghumbat, OTS, Lachi Express, College Town, Kohat Express, BCM, Sleeper Factory feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 5th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu Hospital, Bandhai, Mingora 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Kabal, Barikot, Kabal 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,Marghazar, Senior Hospital, Gogdara, Takhtaband, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders will face inconvenience.

