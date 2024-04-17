Open Menu

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Mingora, Kohat, Mardan Notified

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 18th and 23rd April from 8 a.m. to 2p.m. resultantly, consumers of Gull Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will also remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 18th April from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of New Ghari and Nishat feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Warsak HydroElectric Power Station on 18th April from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. causing load Management on 132 KV Peshawar Cantt, Wapda House, Warsak, Regi Model Town, Jamrud, Dalazak, Shahibagh, Peshawar Fort, Sakhi Chashma grid connected feeders.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 18th and 20th April from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4, Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba, Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Pindi Road Grid Station on 18th and 23rd April from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Ghumbat, Kharmatoo, Kohat Express, Cadet College, Shadi Khel, Lachi Express, Bara, Ali Zai 1, PAF Base Kohat, Sleeper Factory, Babri Cotton Mill, City 4, Kohat Textile Mill, Jhamra, KUST, PAF, KDA, Hangu Road, New Ustarzai, Eidgah, Kohat City, Ali Zai 2, College Town feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 18th and 23rd April from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial, SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Gah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

