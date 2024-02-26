Open Menu

Power Suspension On Peshawar, Mardan Grids Notified

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 07:02 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 27th and 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 27th and 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Professor Model Town, Dorani Media Colony, Sheikh Yaseen feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 27th and 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 27th and 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Air Port, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1, 2, Old MES, Babu Garhi, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behri Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply, it said will also remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 27th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of Mohabbat Abad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial, SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabbat Abad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Ghah, Green Area, New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.

