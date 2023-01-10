UrduPoint.com

PPP Committed To Put Country On Way To Progress: Kaira

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had always got responsibility in the name of government and his party was committed to put the country on way to progress and development.

He was addressing a ceremony organized in connection with the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, here.

The Adviser said that history always reflected the achievements of political leaders, so that's why Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was still remembered and would be remembered by the people. He added that PPP had come to power to steer the country out of crises as the current situation demanded extraordinary measures.

Qamar Zaman Kaira questioned that if there was no shortage of flour or wheat in Punjab, then why such a big crisis had taken place in the province, saying that authorities should take up the issue immediately as it could affect a lot of people in the province.

He mentioned that his party leadership was making sincere efforts to strengthen the foreign policy of the country which was the need of the hour, saying that PPP would make the education and health facilities free for the people. "We are not against Imran Khan, but his narrative," he added.

Later, he along with other party leaders cut the cake of birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

PPP leaders Syed Hassan Murtaza, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Chaudhry Atif, Arif Butt and a large number of party workers were present on the occasion.

