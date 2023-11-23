PPP has no plan to make alliance with PTI in general polls: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday said that PPP is not going for a political alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming general elections, scheduled in the month of February.

Addressing a press conference here, Faisal Kundi said that PPP would contest the upcoming general polls according to its manifesto that is given by party chief Bilawal Bhutto.

“All the political forces should respect the mandate of the masses and PPP will contact all the political parties for making Bilawal Bhutto as Prime Minister after the general elections in the country,” he added.

Highlighting their confidence on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Faisal Kundi said that the ECP would take all possible measures to ensure free, fair and transparent elections across the country.

“PPP respect the senior politicians of the country but believe that now youth should be given chance to play their active role in the politics”, he said.

Faisal Kundi said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had addressed the six workers convention in which he briefed about the performance of 16 months of the government.

Secretary Information appreciated the office bearers and party workers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter for conducting a successful ‘Workers Convention’ of the party chief in the province.

He said that the public gathering in Lahore was an eye opener for those comparing the return of Quaid Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Faisal Kundi alleged that the narrative of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ (Respect the Vote) ended after his return to Pakistan from London.

“No political victimization has been witnessed during the tenure of the PPP government unlike the rulers of Punjab who always remained involved in such victimization when came into power”, he added.

To a question, Faisal Kundi said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) have been privatized through proper planning however the PPP would not allow anyone to privatize these national assets.