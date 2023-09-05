Open Menu

PPP Kicked Off Campaign To Connect With People

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 12:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has started preparations for the upcoming general elections in Sindh, following the direction of the party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP Sindh president Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and the party's spokesman for Sindh Senator Aajiz Dhamra have kicked off a campaign to connect with the masses.

According to a press release issued on Monday, during this campaign workers' meetings were held in three districts of Karachi and a gathering of party supporters was held in Thatta, in which thousands of party workers attended, where they discussed various issues and shared their concerns.

Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, during these gatherings, stressed the importance of continuing public welfare projects initiated by the previous Sindh government, which aimed to benefit the people.

Later, a workers meeting was also held in Sajawal district, during which a citizen of area Muhammad Ali Khwaja along with several associates announced joining Pakistan Peoples Party, participants expressed their confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP Sindh's vice president Sarfraz Rajar, Nauman Sheikh, Senator Sassui Palijo, former deputy speaker of Sindh Assembly Rehana Laghari, Heer Soho, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Dost Ali Jaisar along with the district president of PPP Sadiq Memon and others attended the meeting.

