PPP Organises Rally To Express Solidarity With Bilawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PPP organises rally to express solidarity with Bilawal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan People's Party organised a rally to express solidarity with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his statement against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outside the Lahore Press Club, here on Sunday.

PPP Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gill led the rally while workers from all four districts of Lahore, 30 zones, and sister organisations participated in the rally.

The PPP workers raised slogans against Narendra Modi and burnt the Indian PM in effigy.

Ch Aslam Gill, in his address, said that Bilawal Bhutto courageously exposed the 'butcher of Gujarat' (India), adding that the Pakistani foreign minister was following in the footsteps of his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and his father former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Acting President PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed also spoke. PPP leaders Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Ahmad Jawad Farooq Rana, Faisal Muneer, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan and thousands of workers were present at the rally.

