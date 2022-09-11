UrduPoint.com

PPP Pays Homage To Quaid-e-Azam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PPP pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party paid homage to the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) on his 74th death anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that it was the great and unprecedented efforts of the great leader that today the nation was enjoying freedom.

PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said that Quaid's struggle for an independent country for Muslims was an inspiration for the entire nation, adding that the nation could achieve the goal of success by following political vision of Quaid-e-Azam (RA).

PPP Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema said that leaders likeQuaid-e-Azam were rare in the history, adding that his (Quaid) honesty, courage and commitmentwere assets for the nation to follow.

