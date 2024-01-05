PPP Pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto on his 96th birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Peoples Party on Friday observed 96th birth anniversary of former prime minister and founder of the party late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto across the northern Sindh and paid tribute to him for the services he had rendered for strengthening of democracy in the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party on Friday observed 96th birth anniversary of former prime minister and founder of the party late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto across the northern Sindh and paid tribute to him for the services he had rendered for strengthening of democracy in the country.

Several cake cutting ceremonies were held in different areas, including Sukkur, where party's central and provincial leaders paid homage to late ZA Bhutto.

Addressing the event, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that workers and leaders of PPP would continue their efforts to take forward the philosophy, vision and mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, adding that democracy was restored in the country due to the sacrifices of the party workers and leaders.

Divisional President Advocate Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah said that the party’s founding leader brought all the stakeholders on the same page for the 1973 Constitution, allowed the trade unions and students unions and served the people irrespective of their political affiliations, area and religion.

Ex MNAs including Syeda Dr Nafeesa Shah, Dr Mahreen Bhutto, Syed Javed Ali Shah, Noman islam Sheikh, Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Rehana Mustafa Suhag, Arif Nawaz Soomro, Advocate Rizwana Memon, Barrister Veeram Khan Mahar, Dr Arshad Mughul, Fayyaz Channa, Advocate Aqeel Soomro, Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, Abid Gul Mahar, Tariq Chuhan, Ghazala Siyal, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Syed Zeerak Shah and others also paid tribute to the late PPP founder and vowed that the workers were committed to completing the mission of Bhuttos.

The PPP leaders hoped that the party would get its past strength under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to fulfil ZA Bhutto’s mission.

Speaking at another function in Khairpur, Nawab Khan Wassan said that ZA Bhutto was the only leader who offered a sacrifice of life for the welfare of the poor people and for strengthening the democratic institutions. He said that the PPP founder wanted to make Pakistan a real welfare state and thus enabled the workers, labourers and farmers to raise their voices for their rights.