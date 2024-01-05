Open Menu

PPP Pays Rich Tribute To ZA Bhutto On His 96th Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 05:31 PM

PPP Pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto on his 96th birth anniversary

Pakistan Peoples Party on Friday observed 96th birth anniversary of former prime minister and founder of the party late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto across the northern Sindh and paid tribute to him for the services he had rendered for strengthening of democracy in the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party on Friday observed 96th birth anniversary of former prime minister and founder of the party late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto across the northern Sindh and paid tribute to him for the services he had rendered for strengthening of democracy in the country.

Several cake cutting ceremonies were held in different areas, including Sukkur, where party's central and provincial leaders paid homage to late ZA Bhutto.

Addressing the event, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that workers and leaders of PPP would continue their efforts to take forward the philosophy, vision and mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, adding that democracy was restored in the country due to the sacrifices of the party workers and leaders.

Divisional President Advocate Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah said that the party’s founding leader brought all the stakeholders on the same page for the 1973 Constitution, allowed the trade unions and students unions and served the people irrespective of their political affiliations, area and religion.

Ex MNAs including Syeda Dr Nafeesa Shah, Dr Mahreen Bhutto, Syed Javed Ali Shah, Noman islam Sheikh, Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Rehana Mustafa Suhag, Arif Nawaz Soomro, Advocate Rizwana Memon, Barrister Veeram Khan Mahar, Dr Arshad Mughul, Fayyaz Channa, Advocate Aqeel Soomro, Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, Abid Gul Mahar, Tariq Chuhan, Ghazala Siyal, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Syed Zeerak Shah and others also paid tribute to the late PPP founder and vowed that the workers were committed to completing the mission of Bhuttos.

The PPP leaders hoped that the party would get its past strength under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to fulfil ZA Bhutto’s mission.

Speaking at another function in Khairpur, Nawab Khan Wassan said that ZA Bhutto was the only leader who offered a sacrifice of life for the welfare of the poor people and for strengthening the democratic institutions. He said that the PPP founder wanted to make Pakistan a real welfare state and thus enabled the workers, labourers and farmers to raise their voices for their rights.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Arslan Khursheed Ahmed Sukkur Same Khairpur Pakistan Peoples Party Event All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

IGP visits police museum showcasing 1843 policing ..

IGP visits police museum showcasing 1843 policing history

53 seconds ago
 Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station to stop generati ..

Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station to stop generation from Jan 10 for tailrace tu ..

54 seconds ago
 Science Minister announces creation of IRADA

Science Minister announces creation of IRADA

9 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution demanding election schedu ..

Senate passes resolution demanding election schedule for 8th February be postpon ..

25 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rises to 2.9% in December

Eurozone inflation rises to 2.9% in December

4 minutes ago
 realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

2 hours ago
Federal government, KE ink agreements to ensure en ..

Federal government, KE ink agreements to ensure energy security for Karachi

4 minutes ago
 South, North Korea conduct artillery drill near bo ..

South, North Korea conduct artillery drill near border islands

4 minutes ago
 Markets mostly down ahead of US jobs as rate cut h ..

Markets mostly down ahead of US jobs as rate cut hopes fade

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Paki ..

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue ..

3 hours ago
 Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualificat ..

Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualification, remarks CJP Isa

3 hours ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan