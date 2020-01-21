PPP, PMLN governments promulgated 170 Ordinances: Islamabad High Court (IHC) told

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that 170 presidential ordinances were promulgated during the regimes of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The ministry submitted its reply to the IHC's bench this day against the petition filed by PML-N's lawmaker Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha challenging the promulgation of eight presidential ordinances.

The written reply stated that the President of Pakistan was authorized to introduce necessary legislation through an Ordinance in accordance of the Constitution.

It further stated that PML-N and PPP, who were claimants of Parliament's supremacy, had introduced a total of 170 ordinance during their governments' tenures from 2008 to 2018.

The ministry also produced the details of all ordinances before the court.

PPP's Senator Raza Rabbani appeared before the bench and requested it to grant some time for preparation of recommendations regarding the matter.

The court also appointed senior lawyers including Makhdoom Ali Khan, Raza Rabani, Dr. Baber Awan, Abid Hussain Manto and Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan as amicus curiae in the case.

The court accepted the request of Raza Rabbani and adjourned hearing of the case till February 18. It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had prayed the court to stop government from issuance of Ordinance until the Article 89 of the constitution was explained. The petitioner prayed the court that the legislation process should be held inside the Parliament.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the above case. Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokher was also present during the proceeding.