UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PMLN Governments Promulgated 170 Ordinances: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Told

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:17 PM

PPP, PMLN governments promulgated 170 Ordinances: Islamabad High Court (IHC) told

The Ministry of Law and Justice Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that 170 presidential ordinances were promulgated during the regimes of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that 170 presidential ordinances were promulgated during the regimes of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The ministry submitted its reply to the IHC's bench this day against the petition filed by PML-N's lawmaker Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha challenging the promulgation of eight presidential ordinances.

The written reply stated that the President of Pakistan was authorized to introduce necessary legislation through an Ordinance in accordance of the Constitution.

It further stated that PML-N and PPP, who were claimants of Parliament's supremacy, had introduced a total of 170 ordinance during their governments' tenures from 2008 to 2018.

The ministry also produced the details of all ordinances before the court.

PPP's Senator Raza Rabbani appeared before the bench and requested it to grant some time for preparation of recommendations regarding the matter.

The court also appointed senior lawyers including Makhdoom Ali Khan, Raza Rabani, Dr. Baber Awan, Abid Hussain Manto and Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan as amicus curiae in the case.

The court accepted the request of Raza Rabbani and adjourned hearing of the case till February 18. It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had prayed the court to stop government from issuance of Ordinance until the Article 89 of the constitution was explained. The petitioner prayed the court that the legislation process should be held inside the Parliament.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the above case. Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokher was also present during the proceeding.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan President Of Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Lawyers Raza Rabbani February May 2018 Islamabad High Court All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

42 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad A ..

45 seconds ago

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Violating Int ..

47 seconds ago

Boeing Hid 2009 Crash Report Foreshadowing 737 MAX ..

17 minutes ago

Arish wants to be the best spinner, says Amir's 20 ..

13 minutes ago

ATC to record foreign witnesses testimony through ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.