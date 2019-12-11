PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bilawal

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi division's office bearers and workers called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House here

The party office bearers discussed the arrangements regarding procession to be held at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi in connection with martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a press release said.

Office bearers from Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jehlum presented report about the arrangements.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was a very important decision to hold procession in Liaquat Bagh and we would send a message that we could remain steadfast.

He added that he would visit all the four provincial capitals and invite people to this jalsa.

The office bearers attending the meeting included Senator Farhatullah Babar, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Salim Haider, Shahjahan Sarfaraz Raja, Raja Khurram Pervez, Sardar Nasir Bango, Naeem Kiyani, Mohammad Ali Shah, Syed Qamar Abbas Shah, Raja Inayat, Babar Jadoon, Azhar Ali, Shakeel Abbasi, Iftikhar Shehzada and Chaudhry Zaheer.