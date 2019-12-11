UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Rawalpindi Division Office Bearers Call On Bilawal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:36 PM

PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi division's office bearers and workers called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi division's office bearers and workers called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House here.

The party office bearers discussed the arrangements regarding procession to be held at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi in connection with martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a press release said.

Office bearers from Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jehlum presented report about the arrangements.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was a very important decision to hold procession in Liaquat Bagh and we would send a message that we could remain steadfast.

He added that he would visit all the four provincial capitals and invite people to this jalsa.

The office bearers attending the meeting included Senator Farhatullah Babar, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Salim Haider, Shahjahan Sarfaraz Raja, Raja Khurram Pervez, Sardar Nasir Bango, Naeem Kiyani, Mohammad Ali Shah, Syed Qamar Abbas Shah, Raja Inayat, Babar Jadoon, Azhar Ali, Shakeel Abbasi, Iftikhar Shehzada and Chaudhry Zaheer.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Jalsa Qamar Zaman Kaira Visit Rawalpindi Nasir Chakwal Attock Bagh Azhar Ali Shakeel Pakistan Peoples Party All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

2 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyer ..

2 minutes ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

3 minutes ago

Russia Expects Turkey to Share Details of Maritime ..

3 minutes ago

Sixes galore as India clinch T20 series win over W ..

3 minutes ago

Govt's writ to be maintained, violent lawyers to b ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.