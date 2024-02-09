PPP remains graceful in victory and defeat: Sherry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman emphasised the party's commitment to democratic principles during a press conference, here on Friday.

She said that while it was within the democratic right to question certain electoral processes, that did not equate to outright rejection of the entire process.

Referring to NA-127 results, she called for scrutiny and transparency in the electoral process. She assured that PPP would patiently await the results before issuing a final statement.

Sherry praised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for consistently demonstrating grace in both victory and defeat, emphasising PPP's stance against advocating conflict and instability. The party remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process, she added.