PPP terms SC’s decision in PTI election symbol case as absolutely `constitutional’

Central Secretary Information of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Asma Alamgir has termed the Supreme Court verdict in election symbol case of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) as absolutely `constitutional’

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Central Secretary Information of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Asma Alamgir has termed the Supreme Court verdict in election symbol case of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) as absolutely `constitutional’. “Those who are involved in the May 9 vandalism deserves server punishment including complete ban from participation in electoral process,” she said while addressing a press conference at her residence here Wednesday.

Asma Alamgir said in our country, law is supreme and upholding of the constitution is responsibility of the institutions especially courts. She said that in electoral politics, even those candidates were barred from participation who had not submitted their utility bills. Whereas in case of PTI whose almost all party leaders are allegedly responsible in vandalism of May 9, are still allowed to take part in elections in independent positions, she said.

The whole PTI leadership, she said deserves disqualification from participation from elections because of damaging national assets, but the court just deprived it from its election symbol that’s too because of not holding party elections in accordance with Election Commission regulation.

The PPP leader also informed that the Party Chairman Bilal Bhutto will address a mammoth party rally in Peshawar on January 27.

The venue and timing for the rally will be decided after holding of meetings with district administration and security officials. The PPP procession will serve as defining movement for upcoming general elections in the country slated for February 8, next, Asma said and claimed the Party will exhibit it prowess in Peshawar rally due to participation of a very large crowd of jiyalas.

Flanked by other PPP leaders including Zahir Ali Shah, Ziaullah Afridi, Zulfiqar Afghani, Zarak Khan and others, Asma Alamgir said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suffered a lot due to ten years rule of PTI. These ten years, she continued, will be remembered in history as `dark years’ because of the financial woes of the province and its people.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahir Ali Shah dispelled the news spread on social media that he was quitting from contests at NA 32 and PK 83 because of seat adjustment with Awami National Party. No decision has been taken in this regard and this news is just a rumor viral on social media, confusing people and voters, Shah went on to say.

He said time for withdrawal of nomination papers has been passed and now no candidate can withdraw his candidature.