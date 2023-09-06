PPP Ulema, Mashaikh Wing observes Defence Day

A ceremony was held at the PPP's Central Secretariat to mark the Defence Day under the auspices of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Ulema and Mashaikh Wing on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held at the PPP's Central Secretariat to mark the Defence Day under the auspices of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Ulema and Mashaikh Wing on Wednesday.

The event was presided over by PPP Ulema and Mashaikh Wing President Allama Yusuf Awan.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Yusuf Awan paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, saying, "On this day, we salute the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who, during the 1965 war, displayed unparalleled bravery and determination. Their valorous actions remain unmatched, as they defended our nation against the enemy." He emphasized the enduring commitment of the PPP to the defence of the country, stating, "Even today, PPP stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation's security.

" Reflecting on the historical significance of September 7, 1974, when Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the then Assembly signed the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Bill, Allama Yusuf Awan remarked, "We pay tribute to the leaders of the Pakistan People's Party for passing the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Bill. Their actions demonstrated unwavering support for the cause."During the occasion, prayers were offered for the safety and prosperity of the nation, as well as in remembrance of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

The event served as a platform to reinforce national unity, security, and respect for the heroes of Pakistan.