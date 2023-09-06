Open Menu

PPP Ulema, Mashaikh Wing Observes Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 09:28 PM

PPP Ulema, Mashaikh Wing observes Defence Day

A ceremony was held at the PPP's Central Secretariat to mark the Defence Day under the auspices of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Ulema and Mashaikh Wing on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held at the PPP's Central Secretariat to mark the Defence Day under the auspices of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Ulema and Mashaikh Wing on Wednesday.

The event was presided over by PPP Ulema and Mashaikh Wing President Allama Yusuf Awan.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Yusuf Awan paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, saying, "On this day, we salute the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who, during the 1965 war, displayed unparalleled bravery and determination. Their valorous actions remain unmatched, as they defended our nation against the enemy." He emphasized the enduring commitment of the PPP to the defence of the country, stating, "Even today, PPP stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation's security.

" Reflecting on the historical significance of September 7, 1974, when Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the then Assembly signed the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Bill, Allama Yusuf Awan remarked, "We pay tribute to the leaders of the Pakistan People's Party for passing the Khatm-e-Nabuwat Bill. Their actions demonstrated unwavering support for the cause."During the occasion, prayers were offered for the safety and prosperity of the nation, as well as in remembrance of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

The event served as a platform to reinforce national unity, security, and respect for the heroes of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto September Event Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

Emirates International Endurance Village hosts thr ..

Emirates International Endurance Village hosts three races in Bucharest

34 seconds ago
 Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash i ..

Africa demands global finance reforms to unleash its green growth

4 minutes ago
 Nation united alongside armed force to thwart 'evi ..

Nation united alongside armed force to thwart 'evil designs' against Pakistan: M ..

2 minutes ago
 Stocks waver on renewed inflation fears

Stocks waver on renewed inflation fears

9 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) remands bail petitions ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) remands bail petitions of 97 PTI workers to trial co ..

26 minutes ago
 CTP devise traffic plan for chehlum Hazrat Imam Hu ..

CTP devise traffic plan for chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S)

9 minutes ago
Delegation of LSG Hydropower Korea calls on careta ..

Delegation of LSG Hydropower Korea calls on caretaker minister

26 minutes ago
 KP's caretaker cabinet approves raise in minimum w ..

KP's caretaker cabinet approves raise in minimum wages of laborers from Rs. 2500 ..

28 minutes ago
 Pak Post launches EMS plus services for South Punj ..

Pak Post launches EMS plus services for South Punjab

28 minutes ago
 Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, 'Ghazis' ..

Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, 'Ghazis' in connection with Defence Day ..

28 minutes ago
 KP Governor condoles with APP Bureau Chief over sa ..

KP Governor condoles with APP Bureau Chief over sad demise of his mother

28 minutes ago
 Mother of Bureau Chief APP passes away

Mother of Bureau Chief APP passes away

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan