PPPP’s Agha Saraj Khan Durrani wins PS- 9 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Agha Saraj Khan Durrani has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-9,Shikarpur- III by securing 63,760 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rushd-ullah Shah of Jamiat Ulmah–e–Islam Pakistan (JIP), who bagged votes 25,634.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 39.04 %.