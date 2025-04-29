PR-RWMC sign agreement to improve cleanliness system at stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division Tuesday signed an agreement with Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to improve the cleanliness system at railway stations.

Under this agreement, the cleanliness services of Rawalpindi, Margalla, and Chaklala railway stations and their surrounding areas have been handed over to RWMC.

According to Pakistan Railways, this initiative aims to provide passengers with a clean and healthy travel experience.

Divisional Superintendent of Railways Rawalpindi, Nooruddin Dawood, expressed that the goal of Pakistan Railways is to ensure that the stations are maintained to international standards, ensuring the best facilities for passengers.

Managing Director of RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, on this occasion, announced that his company would provide modern machinery and trained staff to further improve the cleanliness process.

Pakistan Railways is committed to making railway stations and other facilities clean to international standards so that passengers can enjoy a pleasant travel experience.

This partnership represents another step forward in making Railways clean and Pakistan a cleaner place.

According to the vision of Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, making Pakistan Railways clean and healthy is our top priority.