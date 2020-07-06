PR to launch public awareness campaign to control accidents

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :In order to save lives of the people, Pakistan Railways Monday decided to launch public awareness campaign through media to control accidents.

It was decided in a high level meeting here held at the Ministry of Railways on Railway Safety Operations and unmmaned level crossings, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Railways.

According to a survey, Pakistan Railways in collaboration with the provincial governments, has improved significantly unmanned level crossings.

The drivers of vehicles should abide by the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways, otherwise strict legal action should be taken against the violators.

The meeting had also taken several decisions especially regarding the level crossings and various aspects for safety measures for the traffic passing through road.

The meeting was decided to adopt a comprehensive strategy to further improve the safety infrastructure at all levels and also to take steps for the training of the personnel deployed there.