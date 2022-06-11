UrduPoint.com

Precision Farming: Drone Technology Can Make Cotton Crop Highly Profitable: Director CCRI

Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood said that use of modern drone technology could help make cotton crop profitable by reducing production cost

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :

He expressed these remarks on the occasion of practical demonstration of the use of drone technology on cotton crop, in detection of pest, irrigation requirement and overall monitoring of the field.

Similarly, soil health, soil moisture and actual condition of cotton field could be ascertained properly. Based on the information gathered through drone technology, the accurate use of agricultural interventions is made possible, said Dr Zahid.

"Drone could also help conserve water for irrigation.

In drone technology, about 90 percent water could be conserved. Using drone also saves a lot of time and fertilizers. More pesticides, fertilizers and micro-nutrients are sprayed in less time than the traditional method of spray. It works 40 times faster than the traditional method," he said listing the benefits of drone technology.

Earlier, a Training Programme For Improved Cotton and IPM was organized in which the experts highlighted different aspects of Integrated Pest Management IPM and termed it cost effective and profit generating. On this occasion, Ahmed Judit Bilal, Maleeha Malik and many other scientists attended the event.

