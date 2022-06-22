UrduPoint.com

Preparations Finalized At Ghulam Khan Border To Shift Afghan Earthquake Injured To Hospitals: Iqbal Wazir

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Wednesday said that all measures have been taken at Ghulam Khan border to shift earthquake injured from Afghanistan into Pakistan for a medical treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Wednesday said that all measures have been taken at Ghulam Khan border to shift earthquake injured from Afghanistan into Pakistan for a medical treatment.

A statement issued here said on the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the minister had left for Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan to supervise the relief and rescue activities, adding that injured people would be shifted through well equipped ambulances to different hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Ghulam Khan border.

He said that KP government was taking all possible measures for the earthquake victims and teams of doctors and paramedic teams have been deployed to Ghulam Khan border.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that directives had been issued to the Minister for Health and Chief Secretary to send medical teams and relief supplies to the quake-hit province of Paktika in Afghanistan.

He said KP government and people stood united their Afghan brethren in this time of natural calamity. The provincial government would provide all possible assistance despite limited resources, he added.

Chairman PTI, Imran Khan had also asked the KP government to facilitate Afghan government in provision of all medical assistance to injured in Afghanistan.

