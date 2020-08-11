Preparations of Independence Day in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country the preparations are in full swing in provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the 73rd Independence Day on August 14 with zeal and zest.

All the streets, public places, parks, market, bazars and roads are flooded with stalls of national flags and other large number of decorative items where huge rush of youth and children are witnessed to buy flags, badges, stickers, masks, wrist bands, hair pony bands, fancy glasses, T-shirt, caps and several other available stuff.

The youth, shopkeepers and political parties have made arrangements in various parts of the city airing the national songs on sound systems giving a patriotic air to ambiance.

Despite cultural and traditional restrictions, women folk especially teenage girls are also seen wearing flag-coloured Dupatta, bangles and using national flag color face make-up.

The youth thronged the decoration shops with their cycles, bikes and vehicles to get those decorated in colors of nation flag to express their love for the motherland.

Different groups of bikers and vehicles have started carrying out rallies amid strict security at nights hoisting huge flags on vehicles. Ahead of independence the jubilant youth are seen dancing on national songs on various major points of the city at nights on daily basis.

Huge billboards have been put on displayed alongside of main roads inscribed with messages of Independence Day and national flags The COVID-19 affected owners of printing press, small tailors have found livelihood in printing and sewing of national flag, shirts, stickers and other items.

Qasim Khan, a shopkeeper said that people are passionately visiting shops and stalls to purchase various celebratory stuff to observe the independence day with national fervor and they are working day and night to meet the demand.

Universities and Colleges have started rehearsals for holding special functions and activities in connection with day including seminar, debate, photo, painting, poetry and song competitions on the day but observing the COVID-19 related SOPs.

10-year-old Mahad told this agency that he has decorated his street with national flags and also hoisted a huge flag at his home to celebrate the day with patriotic zeal.

"I love my Pakistan so much and will join Pak Army to serve the motherland and protect against any aggression of enemy of state," Mahad said.

The district administration has put on display the pictures of leader of Pakistan movement, national heroes and martyrs of security forces at all prominent places within the city to pay them homage.

Assistant Professor of Political Science Sami Raza said that Independence Day reminds us the untiring efforts and sacrifices of leaders of Pakistan movement. He especially recalled the role of Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Chaudhary Rahmat Ali in independence of Pakistan.

The district police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the night and day of 14th August and already deployed police teams on all entry and exist points while beefing up police patrolling within the city.