PRES2019 to explore untapped renewable energy potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) Pakistan in the wake of emerging renewable energy market is going to organize a two-day Pakistan Renewable Energy Summit 2019 (PRES2019) to bring global companies, senior government officials, experts and academia at one platform to explore the country's untapped energy potential.

The WWEA with the help of its supporting partners is organizing PRES2019 under the theme "Achieving 30 percent Renewable Energy by 2030", a press release issued by the association Tuesday said.

"Pakistan is an emerging renewable energy market with an immense growth potential in the coming years. The country is gradually moving towards harnessing colossal renewable energy potential to meet increasing share of renewable energy in the power mix to at least 30 percent of the installed capacity by 2030," it added.

The event aimed at bringing globally renowned companies and speakers to Pakistan to share global lessons learnt innovative technology applications, financing mechanisms and best practices. One of the goals was to create awareness of the global momentum for renewable energy to advocate for competitive renewable energy market in Pakistan.

At present, renewable (renewable energy solutions) were not only a competitive energy source at the utility scale, but also a powerful tool to address energy access challenges in Pakistan. Moreover, net-metering at the residential level and private power purchase agreements at the industrial level were also gaining ground.

PRES2019 would focus on optimal solutions provided by renewable, as the power sector in Pakistan had embarked upon its journey to move away from fossil fuels to environmental friendly energy resources.

WWEA's annual summit on renewable energies was expected to feature one of the largest convening of renewable technology experts from around the world including local and foreign energy experts, senior government officials, prominent international dignitaries, foreign donors, business community leaders, intellectuals, researchers, students and public figures.

Earlier, WWEA Pakistan had led multi-stakeholder consultation on a draft Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019 (ARE Policy 2019). The workshops that were conducted in all the provincial capitals featured more than 130 senior government representatives and renewable energy professionals actively involved in the Renewable Energy sector.

The discussions aimed to garner support and initiate a debate on the renewable energy market in Pakistan in line with the government's plan to supplement 30 percent of Pakistan's power needs through renewables by 2030, in addition to 30 percent of hydropower.

Air Marshall (Retd) Shahid Hamid Honorary Vice President of WWEA and Chair of WWEA Pakistan in his message said, "Pakistan Renewable Energy Summit 2019 has been aligned with the government's objectives to achieve 30 percent renewable energy by 2030. We invite renewable energy experts from around the world to attend the summit and learn more about the exciting opportunities that Pakistan's renewable energy market presents."The event will also feature a showcase where prominent industry players were invited to exhibit their products and services and strike strategic business partnerships.