Presence of over 1 million troops has turned IIOJK into living hell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Narendra Modi led Indian government has turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into world’s largest open-air prison where all the basic rights of the people have been usurped.

According to Kashmir Media Service, political experts and Kashmir watchers in their interviews in Srinagar said that the presence of over one million Indian troops deployed across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) had already made the life of the Kashmiri people a hell. The political experts and Kashmir watchers spoke on the condition of remaining anonymous to evade reprisal from the Indian authorities.

The political experts and Kashmir watchers said IIOJK has become the most militarised zone on this planet where India has snatched all basic rights of the people including the right to life. They deplored that the Kashmiris are being killed, tortured, and arrested by Indian troops daily.

They said that Indian troops have committed scores of massacres in the occupied territory to intimidate the Kashmiri people into submission.

The political experts and Kashmir watchers pointed out that the people of IIOJK have been victims of Indian state terrorism for over 7 decades and 96,290 Kashmiris had fallen to the Indian bullets from January 1989 till February 2024.

They said the fascist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime has broken all records of committing brutalities on the Kashmiris and the barbarism being unleashed in the occupied territory has no parallel in recent human history.

The caged and suppressed Kashmiris are waiting for the international community’s help, the political experts and Kashmir watchers maintained.