(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Secretary Tourism, Archaeology and Museum Department Punjab Dr. Ehsan Bhutta has emphasized that preserving Punjab Glorious Heritage are the priority of the goverment.

We have launched several initiatives to preserve the region's cultural heritage.

All efforts aims to promote cultural awareness, support tourism and highlight the region's architectural brilliance to attract the tourists.

He addressed during his visit to historical places including Jhelum Rohtas Fort, Mausoleum of Khair-un-Nisa, Kharian Losar Boali, Gujrat Ram Pyari Museum, Wazirabad Dak Chowki, Gujranwala Museum, Ghakkar Tomri Temple, Jain Mandir Gujranwala, Lodhi's Mosque Eimnabad and others.

Director General Archaeology Zaheer Abbass Malik, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Naveed Ahmad, Director Conservstion Anjum Quershi, and other local administration and officials of the department were present on their area of visits.

During the visit of Rohtas Fort, Jhelum and Mausoleum of Khair-un-Nisa, DG Archaeology Zaheer Abbas Malik briefed about the comprehensive Preservation, Conservation & Upgradation Plan under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif to protect and promote Punjab’s magnificent heritage.

Dr. Ehsan Bhutta issued directions to upgrade Rohtas Fort Museum to international standards and relocate it to a more suitable space, while emphasizing the restoration and illumination of Rohtas Fort to enhance its cultural and tourism value.

During visit of historical places of Gujranwala Division, Dr. Ehsan Bhutta stated that Gujranwala is rightly stated as City of Heritage.

Tourism Department with the help of Archaeology Directorate and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) have started projects of great significance for Gujranwala history and heritage lovers.

Dak Chowki and Eimnabad mosque have been completed and now focus is on Dhonkal Boali Wazirabad, Tomri Temple, Baddoki Sahiean Ghakkar, Jain Mandar Gujranwala and Ranjeet Singh Museum Gujranwala. Secretary Tourism visited all places and issued directions to get Gujranwala Museum building completed by 31st January and simultaneously showcases/ artifacts/ galleries be completed by 31st March so as to inaugurate in April the gift for History and Heritage lovers of Gujranwala.

He also visited Tomri Temple and Jain Mandir whose work will be started within next week after getting NOC from Evacue Trust Property Board(ETPB).

During visit of Wazirabad Dak Choeki, Dr. Ehsan Bhutta stated that Lime kankar coat be made as ex-AC Wazirabad did paint on outer surface. W.Grafitti inside be cleaned. Plantation be made. Board flexes were not available and second board from AC written to be replaced with department. Front side illumination is essential. For electricity connection, DC will help so send ur team to DC Office.

He directed the Archaeology Department of Dhonkal boali to meet Deputy Commissioner to resolve their issues.