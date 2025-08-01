President Aligarh Alumni Association Atlanta visits Sir Syed University

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) President Aligarh Alumni Association Atlanta, USA, Shahid Ali, visited the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology and Aligarh Institute of Technology on Friday.

During the visit, he inaugurated a blood donation drive and emphasized that the Aligarh Alumni Association Atlanta and Sir Syed University can collaborate effectively to serve the students and faculty better.

The Alumni Association president also committed to providing scholarships to five students and supporting two students pursuing PhDs.

Chancellor Sir Syed University, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, welcoming the guest, highlighted the importance of carrying forward the educational mission of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. He noted that Sir Syed University, a historic achievement of the members of the Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association, operates independently without government funding, relying solely on its own resources.

Senior Member of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association and Editor-in-Chief of monthly Tehzeeb, renowned poet Tariq Sabzwari, introduced Shahid Ali, mentioning that he is the first Pakistani elected president of the Atlanta-based Aligarh Alumni Association and is recognized as a successful businessman and social activist.

Chairperson of Zakir Ali Khan Foundation, Erum Akbar Ali, remarked that new leadership has already begun bringing positive results, attracting many students to the university, and necessitating modern facilities. She presented Shahid Ali with a commemorative shield and the book Riwayat e Aligarh, authored by Alig Zakir Ali Khan.