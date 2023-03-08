President APCOYF pays tribute to Pakistani women for contributing in national development

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :President, All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF), Aasma Ismail Butt on Wednesday paid tribute to the women of Pakistan who had played a key role in the development and welfare of the country.

In her message on the International Women's Day, the Federation President said the women of Pakistan were brave, fearless and talented.

Aasma Butt said the women should always be treated with respect, so that their self-confidence increases and they should take active part in the nation building.

The President said, "Our women are our pride. We are proud of them who have become part of Pakistan's development by using their abilities as among them are those who work hard to educate their children, enable them to be good citizens for the country." The towering feminine figures of the nation included Fatima Jinnah who fought for the freedom of Pakistan with her brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who took an exemplary and outstanding performance alongside men for the revival of democracy in the country and became an example for other women. Arfa Karim, the daughter of Pakistan, who made the world of IT stunned with her abilities, she added.

The President APCOYF said the history of the country was full of such priceless and unique achievements of women.

"Our women are not weak at all. Women should be treated with respect in society because this woman is also our mother, sister, daughter, daughter-in-law and wife. These all relations are respected and honorable to us, those nations who violate these relationships are always ruined," she added.

The importance of women in Pakistan should be the same in assemblies and institutions too as the present-day woman was no less than any man, she added.