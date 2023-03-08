UrduPoint.com

President APCOYF Pays Tribute To Pakistani Women For Contributing In National Development

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

President APCOYF pays tribute to Pakistani women for contributing in national development

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :President, All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF), Aasma Ismail Butt on Wednesday paid tribute to the women of Pakistan who had played a key role in the development and welfare of the country.

In her message on the International Women's Day, the Federation President said the women of Pakistan were brave, fearless and talented.

Aasma Butt said the women should always be treated with respect, so that their self-confidence increases and they should take active part in the nation building.

The President said, "Our women are our pride. We are proud of them who have become part of Pakistan's development by using their abilities as among them are those who work hard to educate their children, enable them to be good citizens for the country." The towering feminine figures of the nation included Fatima Jinnah who fought for the freedom of Pakistan with her brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who took an exemplary and outstanding performance alongside men for the revival of democracy in the country and became an example for other women. Arfa Karim, the daughter of Pakistan, who made the world of IT stunned with her abilities, she added.

The President APCOYF said the history of the country was full of such priceless and unique achievements of women.

"Our women are not weak at all. Women should be treated with respect in society because this woman is also our mother, sister, daughter, daughter-in-law and wife. These all relations are respected and honorable to us, those nations who violate these relationships are always ruined," she added.

The importance of women in Pakistan should be the same in assemblies and institutions too as the present-day woman was no less than any man, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Fatima Jinnah Wife Man Same Women All Kulsoom Nawaz

Recent Stories

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

9 minutes ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

10 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

25 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago
 Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrat ..

Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrations in 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.