President calls for collective response as climate change impacts loom large

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the need for a collective response from citizens to climate change through the advancement of the ‘Green Pakistan Programme’, as erratic climatic patterns were bringing disasters to the country, most recently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where flash floods triggered by cloudbursts caused heavy losses.

“At this critical time, when climate change has already brought destruction to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country through floods and cloudbursts, we must act decisively to plant more and more trees,” the president emphasised in his message on the occasion of the Monsoon tree plantation campaign.

The president said their collective response must be to work for advancing the Green Pakistan Programme, a national initiative to expand forest cover, rehabilitate degraded lands, restore the balance of nature, and promote nature-based solutions.

“This is not simply about planting trees; it is about creating healthier communities, protecting livelihoods, and ensuring a climate-resilient future for generations to come,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

In this plantation campaign, the president urged all citizens to take part in this noble cause and plant saplings to build a greener, cleaner, and more prosperous Pakistan for generations to come.

President Zardari said the 18th of August marked the launch of a nationwide tree plantation drive at a time when Pakistan faced the harsh realities of climate change.

This year, he said, between August and October, over 41 million saplings would be planted across Pakistan.

From cities to villages, and schools to government institutions, this campaign would reshape their landscapes, strengthen resilience against climate disasters, and kindle hope for a greener tomorrow, he added.

“Its success depends on collective responsibility. Youth must lead as ambassadors of change, the media should inspire households, and farmers can protect both crops and the environment through tree plantation. Civil society, community leaders, and religious scholars must also motivate and encourage the people to plant trees as a national duty,” the president further underlined.

The well-being and progress of any nation were grounded in the preservation of its forests and natural environment, he said, adding deforestation, rising temperatures, and frequent floods were challenges affecting millions of lives.

“With insufficient forest cover leaving our land vulnerable to disasters that endanger our economy, agriculture, and well-being, this campaign is not symbolic—it is an important step to safeguard Pakistan’s future,” the president added.

He further observed that trees were the lifeline of the environment and one of the strongest defenses against climate change, adding they cleaned the air they breathed, enriched the soil that fed them, regulated their climate, conserved their precious water resources, and provided shelter to countless species of life.

“Trees lower extreme temperatures, absorb rainwater, and reduce floods and landslides. Every tree planted is a shield against disaster and a source of life for generations,” he added.

***EMBARGOED TILL 2359HRS ON SUNDAY***