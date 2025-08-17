PTA Ensures Connectivity In Flood-affected Areas
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) In this hour of national need, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Cellular mobile Operators (CMOs), stands with the people affected by the devastating floods.
As part of the relief measures, CMOs are offering free on-net voice calls (same network) to subscribers in flood-affected areas, said a press release issued here Sunday.
This initiative ensures that customers, including those with zero balance, can remain connected with their families and emergency services during these challenging times.
More than 72 percent of the affected telecom sites have already been restored. PTA, in close coordination with CMOs, is making all-out efforts to restore the remaining sites at the earliest possible time.
The PTA highly appreciates the timely efforts of CMOs in extending support to telecom consumers and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.
The Authority will continue to closely monitor telecom services in the affected areas and provide timely updates.
