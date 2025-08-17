Open Menu

Most Wanted Criminal Killed In Police Encounter In Taxila

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

WAH CANTONMENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) A notorious proclaimed offender, Aamir Shah, was killed in an exchange of fire with the Counter Crime Department (CCD) team in the Taxila area.

According to police sources, Aamir Shah was among the most-wanted criminals in Punjab and had been a major challenge for law enforcement agencies.

He was wanted in more than a dozen murder cases, including the killing of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officers in Jhelum, a triple murder case in Jatli (Rawalpindi), and another triple murder case in Sargodha.

The encounter took place after the CCD team received intelligence that Aamir Shah and his associate were present in Taxila.

When police attempted to intercept the motorcycle-riding suspects, they opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, Aamir Shah was killed on the spot while his accomplice escaped.

Senior police officials rushed to the scene soon after the incident, while a search operation was launched in the area to apprehend the fugitive.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the bravery of the CCD regional officer and his team, stating that they fulfilled their duty despite heavy firing from the dangerous suspects.

