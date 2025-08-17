Mayor Sukkur expresses sorrow over demise of Private TV Reporter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh, Mayor of Sukkur and Spokesperson of the Sindh Government, on Sunday, has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the passing away of private tv reporter Khawar Hussain.

In his statement, he said that Khawar Hussain was not only a competent and professional journalist but also a close friend and personal associate. His sudden demise is a personal loss for me, and this void will not be filled for a long time.

Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh said that Khawar Hussain always performed his duties with honesty and responsibility, and he established his identity as a skilled member of the journalistic community.

His absence will be difficult to fill.

The Sindh Government Spokesperson further stated that Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has asked the IG Sindh for a detailed report on the incident, and under his orders, senior police officers are conducting an investigation. While it would be premature to say anything at this stage, the facts will be brought to light very soon.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to Khawar Hussain's family, friends, and colleagues, saying that he shares their grief in this difficult time. May Almighty Allah grant Khawar Hussain a high place in Jannah, forgive him, and give patience to his bereaved family.