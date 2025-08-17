Rivers Indus, Kabul, Sutlej run in medium, low flood: FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the River Indus is flowing in medium flood with rising trend at Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa and low flood with steady trend at Tarbela while Rivers Kabul and Sutlej are also running in low flood.

According to the daily FFC report on Sunday, Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Swat are flowing normally at their respective gauging stations.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore predicted a wet spell, with heavy to very heavy rainfall up to 19th August 2025. As per the prevailing meteorological conditions, flash flooding is expected in the tributaries of the river Kabul and hill torrents of D.G Khan Division & Nullahs of East Balochistan from 17th August (night) to 19th August 2025.

Urban flooding is also expected in Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Lahore during the period.

River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala is expected to remain in low to medium flood level for the next few days, subject to releases from India. Medium to high level river flows are expected in rivers Kabul, Chenab and Jhelum, along with associated nullahs of rivers Ravi and Chenab.

Medium level flows are also expected in the river Indus at Tarbela.

Water Level in Tarbela Reservoir is at an elevation of 1548.02 feet, which is just 1.98 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet. Mangla Reservoir stands at 1211.90 feet which is 30.10 feet below its MCL of 1242 feet.

The Combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs stands at 10.663 million acre feet (MAF), which is about 80.08 % of the total available live storage capacity of 13.316 MAF.

For the next 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted widespread thunderstorm/rain of heavy to very rainfall over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi Division), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar and Kohat Divisions) along with the upper catchments of rivers Kabul and Indus. Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of isolated heavy falls is expected over Punjab (Gujrat, Gujranwala & Lahore) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Bannu & D.I. Khan), including the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of one or two heavy falls is also expected over Punjab (Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Sindh and East Balochistan. A wet spell is likely to continue for the next 48 hours.