President congratulates Pakistan cricket team for win against India

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated Pakistan cricket team over their 10 wicket victory against India in the T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Congratulations Green Shirts. Total Wipeout. A win by 10 wickets. You make us proud. A good match. Tremendous batting by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. What a pleasure to see total dominance. Going towards a good ending."