President Evoyl Group visits Plant Breeding Deptt, shows interest in okra leaf

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Professor Dr Athar Mahboob was called on by the President of Evoyl Group Asif Majeed.

He discussed the vital role of research, strategies and different options for cotton revival in Punjab with the Vice-Chancellor.Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha was also present on the occasion.

Asif Majeed highly appreciated the role of IUB for cotton revival and stressed expanding activities to Rohi (Cholistan areas) for promoting cotton cultivation.

He took a keen interest in breeding for Okra leaf genotypes that would help for tolerance against whitefly and water deficit conditions. Later,he visited the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.