Representatives from IIOJK appeal to UNHRC for global solidarity against ongoing Indian military crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Kashmiri representatives Altaf Hussain Wani, Shamim Shawl and Advocate Parvez Ahmed Shah have called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to take urgent and concrete action against India’s intensifying repression in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They warned that lasting peace in South Asia remains unattainable without the realization of the Kashmiri people’s UN-mandated right to self-determination.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the representatives made their statements during the General Debate under Agenda Item 2 at the UNHRC session in Geneva. The speakers raised alarm over what they described as a calculated and systematic campaign by India to erase Kashmiri identity, history, and resistance to occupation.

They highlighted the imposition of settler-colonial policies, the banning of books, deletion of newspaper archives, and digital erasure of human rights documentation as components of what they termed “constitutional terrorism.”

The speakers accused India of deliberately destroying historical records to conceal evidence of grave human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, mass graves and sexual violence.

Calling for immediate international intervention, the Kashmiri representatives urged the Human Rights Council to take the following steps included launch a time-bound, independent investigation into the destruction of cultural and historical archives in IIOJK, and ensure the immediate restoration and preservation of these records;

Grant unhindered access to UN Special Procedures, international media, independent observers, and global human rights organizations;

Issue an updated report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the current human rights situation in IIOJK;

Secure the release of over 3,000 political prisoners detained under draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including leaders held in solitary confinement and transferred far from their families.

The Kashmiri delegation reiterated that international silence and inaction risk emboldening further violations and undermining regional stability. They appealed to the global community to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for justice, dignity, and self-determination.

The representatives also voiced deep concern over the recent false-flag operation carried out by Indian forces in Pahalgam, cautioning that such orchestrated incidents pose a serious threat to regional peace and carry the potential to spark dangerous escalation across South Asia.

“Without memory, there can be no justice and without justice, there can be no peace,” they stated, emphasizing the urgency of breaking the cycle of impunity.

The speakers called on the UN Human Rights Council and the broader international community to uphold principles of justice, ensure accountability for ongoing violations and take concrete steps to restore the dignity and fundamental rights of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.