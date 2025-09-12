Empowering families for HPV vaccination essential to protect daughters & secure their future: Experts says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Medical experts on Friday emphasized the crucial role of family awareness in the HPV vaccination campaign, warning that millions of Pakistani women aged 15 and older are at significant risk of cervical cancer without the protection offered by vaccination.

Farukh Rana Jalal, a leading expert, emphasized in an exclusive conversation that around the world, women are dying from cervical cancer every two minutes, making it a critical global health issue, a private news channel reported.

She stressed the importance of family awareness in combating this deadly disease, particularly in countries like Pakistan, where the number of cervical cancer cases is on the rise.

Expert highlighted that many women in Pakistan remain unaware of the risks and preventive measures available, including the HPV vaccination, which can significantly reduce the chances of developing cervical cancer.

She called on families to play an active role in raising awareness and ensuring that women, especially young girls, receive the necessary vaccinations to protect their health and future.

She announced that the government will be launching an HPV Vaccination Campaign from 15–27 September 2025, with the goal of protecting girls aged 9–14 years from cervical cancer, adding, this initiative is a significant step in the fight against a disease that continues to claim the lives of many women.

In her statement, she urged families to actively participate in the campaign, emphasizing the importance of vaccinating daughters to ensure their protection against cervical cancer.

"Let’s join us and vaccinate our daughters," she said, calling on communities to come together and take action for a healthier future.

Responding to a query, she explained that the HPV vaccine is safe, effective, and free, offering a vital shield against cervical cancer, a deadly but preventable disease.

She emphasized that the vaccine provides long-lasting protection by preventing the human papillomavirus, which is the leading cause of cervical cancer.

She further highlighted that the vaccine not only protects against cervical cancer but also builds lifelong immunity, offering protection throughout a woman’s life.

With its proven safety and efficacy, she urged families to take advantage of the free vaccination campaign to safeguard their daughters from a disease that can otherwise have life-altering consequences.

In a question-and-answer session, she emphasized that early diagnosis and timely treatment are crucial for securing the health and future of patients.

She explained that when cervical cancer is detected in its early stages, it can be treated effectively, significantly improving the chances of survival and recovery.

She further urged women to prioritize regular screenings and consultations with healthcare professionals, as early intervention remains one of the most powerful tools in combating the disease.