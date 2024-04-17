President For Strengthening Economic, Cultural Ties With Turkiye
President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called for further enhancing bilateral cooperation with Turkiye in the areas of trade, economy, education and culture
The president, talking to Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci, who called on him, said that Turkish companies should benefit from the investment-friendly policies of the country and invest through the pakistan stock exchange.
Welcoming the ambassador, the president said that the people of Pakistan and Turkiye had historic and long-standing ties, adding that the two nations had always supported and stood by each other in difficult times.
President Zardari stated that Pakistan could benefit from the Turkish development experience, especially in the area of infrastructure development.
In order to promote regional connectivity, he suggested undertaking a joint feasibility study to establish a railway connection between the two brotherly countries.
The president also underlined the need for increasing educational and cultural exchanges to further promote people-to-people contacts.
He said that Pakistan looked forward to welcoming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council session in Pakistan.
President Zardari also expressed his gratitude for President Erdogan’s congratulatory messages on his election as President of Pakistan as well as at the beginning of Holy Ramazan.
He also conveyed his warm greetings and sentiments for the future success of the Turkish president.
