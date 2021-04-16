UrduPoint.com
President For Swift Registration Of Disabled Persons; Classification Of Disabilities

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday asked the stakeholders to expedite the process of registration of persons with disabilities (PWDs) as well as devise a mechanism to classify various disabilities.

The president, while chairing a follow-up meeting on the registration of differently-abled people (DAPs), said it was imperative to streamline and expedite the registration of PWDs to ensure the protection of their rights.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) Dr Faisal Sultan, Secretary NHSR&C Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Special Secretary, Ministry of Interior Sher Alam Mehsud, Chairman NADRA, Brig (R) Khalid Latif and other senior officials of the government.

The president said that disability certificates were essential for DAPs to make them benefit from social protection schemes of the government like the Ehsaas Program.

The Federal health ministry and NADRA briefed the meeting about the progress regarding the registration of PWDs. NADRA Chairman Brig (R) Khalid Latif informed the meeting that his organization had registered 80,000 PWDs since January 2021. He said that NADRA would extend full support to the registration process of DAPs.

President Alvi asked the ministries of human rights and health, and NADRA to facilitate DAPs by providing them disability certificates on regular basis.

He also advised the stakeholders concerned to coordinate with the provincial governments to identify areas for registration of PWDs.

