FESCO shutdown

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Daily JW feeder linked with 132-KV FIEDMC-I grid station, FIEDMC feeder attached with 132-KV M-III grid station, National Foods, Hyundai Nishat, Tapal Textile, Nishat Swits, Afridi Textile and Maheen feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, FIEDMC feeder originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-I feeder linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while ATH, FIEDMC, Ghani Ceramics, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia No.

2 and Time Ceramics No.2 feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Aayan Fabrics feeder originating from 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-IV grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday (May 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Fareed feeder attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 26, 2024.