President MWM Urges Ulema To Promote Inter-faith Harmony In Muharram-ul-Haram

President of Majlis Wahdat e Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh, Allama Syed Baqir Abbas Zaidi on Friday said that the holy month of Muharram 1444 AH is at our door step and urged the scholars of all schools of thought to play their role to further promote interfaith harmony

He said this while addressing a press conference at Wahdat House here, regarding reception of Muharram Al Haram 1444 AH.

He also called upon the departments concerned to ensure fool proof security during the events of mourning congregations. For this task walk through gates and ample number of security official can be deployed at the site of mourning, he added.

On this occasion Wahdat Scouts will assist District Administration, he said.

He added that ongoing monsoon spell has left poor sanitary condition. Therefore, the infrastructure is needed to be addressed.

He also called for performing cleaning on procession's routes, installation and restoration of street lights and smooth supply of electricity on the occasion.

He also called upon K-Electric to install meters for water-stalls "Sabeels".

He also called for issuance of SOPs for the prevention of COVID pandemic during Azadari by the concerned departments.

Prominent scholars include Allama Mukhtar Imami, Allama Sadiq Taqwi, Ali Hussain Naqvi, Allama Ali Anwar Jafferi, Allama Ali Haider, Nasir Hussaini, Hassan Rizvi, and others were present on the occasion.

