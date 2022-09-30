UrduPoint.com

President Renews Call For Dialogue Among Political Parties On Early Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 10:30 PM

President renews call for dialogue among political parties on early elections

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday reiterated that political parties should undertake discussions on the holding of early elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday reiterated that political parties should undertake discussions on the holding of early elections.

In an interview with a news channel, he said at one time everybody including political parties in the sitting government wanted early elections.

However, the president said now the government and the business community was more concerned about the economic conditions.

He said the latest technologies were being used to tap the conversations of people.

He viewed that taping of phones should be discouraged. It was the mindset of humans to try to know about others, and that was why audios were taped all across the world.

Conversations were taped by the state apparatus in the past as well, he noted.

He condemned the recent audio leaks and recalled in the past former president Farooq Leghari removed a government after allegedly listening to some audio tapes.

To a question, he said during a recent meeting, he had a discussion with the prime minister on the situation after floods and prevailing economic conditions. He, however, clarified that he did not have an exchange of views with the prime minster on the issue of leaked audio tapes.

He said a procedure was laid down in the Constitution for the appointment of army chief. He supported the idea of consultation between the prime minister and opposition leader Imran Khan for appointment of the army chief.

He said Pakistan was faced with many crises, including COVID 19, floods and polarization in politics.

"I have been making efforts to resolve the issues faced by the state of Pakistan." It was constitutional to dissolve the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister, he said, when he was asked about his decision to dissolve the NA on the advice of former prime minister Imran Khan who was facing a vote of no-confidence at the time.

To a question, he said he did not sign the bills regarding the National Accountability Bureau and electronic voting machines because of disagreements. He, however, agreed that reforms were needed in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believed in bringing students to mainstream politics and providing them a platform for political training.

He said all the state institutions should be on the same page. The army was playing an important role in defence of the country's borders and during natural disasters, and had a significant input in the foreign relations of the country, he added.

The civilians and the army had their own domains, he remarked, adding the institution of the army responded effectively for carrying out projects and tasks, and had upheld merit in a better way in the matters of promotions of officers.

President Alvi said the society should focus on issues of women empowerment and property inheritance, and problems of the common man should be resolved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army National Accountability Bureau Exchange Business Vote Man Same Turkish Lira Women All Government Merit Packaging Limited Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UN Chief Exceeded His Authority by Declaring Non-R ..

UN Chief Exceeded His Authority by Declaring Non-Recognition of Referendums - Mo ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Athletes Not Backing Russia's Operation in ..

Russian Athletes Not Backing Russia's Operation in Ukraine Should Be Unbanned - ..

6 minutes ago
 US House Sends Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown, ..

US House Sends Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown, Fund Ukraine Conflict to Biden ..

6 minutes ago
 Blinken says Putin pipeline claim of West 'outrage ..

Blinken says Putin pipeline claim of West 'outrageous' and 'absurd'

7 minutes ago
 UN Chief's Remarks on Referendums Did Not Mean to ..

UN Chief's Remarks on Referendums Did Not Mean to Insult Russia - Office

9 minutes ago
 Djokovic advances to Tel Aviv semi-finals

Djokovic advances to Tel Aviv semi-finals

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.