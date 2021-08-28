UrduPoint.com

President Seeks Parents, Teachers Role In Inculcating Ethics In Younger Generation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

President seeks parents, teachers role in inculcating ethics in younger generation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday sought role of parents and teachers in inculcating the ethics and moral values in young generation at school and college level.

The president was speaking in a meeting held here with delegation of St. Joseph's Convent School Karachi, led by School's Principal Sr. Elizabeth Niamat.

Appreciating the services and achievements of the missionary schools since 1862, the president said the building of St. Joseph's Convent School Karachi would be preserved, which was declared as a national heritage.

He said the issues regarding sports ground of the school would be taken up with the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a big challenge, however it also given some opportunities such as it forced to use modern tools of Information Technology and Communication, paving a way for online classes in the education sector, the president mentioned.

On the occasion, First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi urged the college management to conduct awareness programs on the Breast Cancer among the young girls.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Technology Governor Sports Education Young St. Joseph Breast Cancer Moral Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

5 minutes ago
 Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Tes ..

Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Test

7 seconds ago
 Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

9 seconds ago
 Man held with liquor in sargodha

Man held with liquor in sargodha

11 seconds ago
 Putin Extends Condolences to Kazakh President Over ..

Putin Extends Condolences to Kazakh President Over Deadly Blasts in Ammunition D ..

12 seconds ago
 Welfare of diaspora, issues resolution govt's prio ..

Welfare of diaspora, issues resolution govt's priority: Qureshi

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.