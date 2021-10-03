UrduPoint.com

President Shares Brother Ali's Song Eulogizing Kashmiri People Struggle In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:10 PM

President shares Brother Ali's song eulogizing Kashmiri people struggle in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday shared a melodious item of renowned US rapper Brother Ali in which the singer paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of oppressed Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The 2:20 minutes rap titled 'Don't walk away' is produced by Kashmir Civitas.

"Every word, every sound, every tune & every scream matters. Liberation of Kashmir will be the synchrony of all peaceful human emotions on earth", he tweeted.

Ali Douglas Newman, well known by his stage name Brother Ali, is a popular American rapper, who has so far released seven albums and a number of other single/joint musical items.

Related Topics

India Newman Jammu Douglas Sunday All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

12 minutes ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

25 minutes ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

27 minutes ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

57 minutes ago
 Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavi ..

Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Sharjah, Guatemala explore strengthening economic ..

Sharjah, Guatemala explore strengthening economic ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.