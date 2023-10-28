President urges business community to play proactive role for resolving issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday urged the business community to play a proactive role in resolving the issues being faced by various sectors including trade, industry, health and education.

The president while addressing the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry's (KATI's) Business Achievement Recognition Ceremony and Annual Dinner 2023 here, said that the business community in Karachi has always made a lot of contributions to charitable work and they also discussed those issues but now it was time for them to come forward as the leader in addressing the issues.

Stressing on cohesive measures for addressing the issues of malnutrition, stunting, mental stress and breast cancer said that the business community must play an active role by not only raising the issues but they should also translating the issues into tangible actions.

The President, while highlighting the significance of transparency in decision making said that merit must be the hallmark of the political arena.

Islam emphasizes on principles of equality, justice, equitable rights and forgiveness and all the Muslim dynasties from Banu Ummayads to the Ottoman Empire made the Quran and Sunnah as foundation of their laws and rules, Dr. Arif Alvi noted.

Today when the entire world needs a moral and ethical anchor for dealing with contemporary issues principles of islam provide a comprehensive solution, he said adding that Muslim Ummah could gain their lost glory only by following the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

President said that 28 million children were out of school in Pakistan and we required 55 thousand more schools to provide education to all the children across the country. The country needed literate and skilful human resources to enhance production and promote value addition in the country, he added.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori speaking at the occasion said that Karachi is the economic engine of Pakistan and has the most important role in the national economy but for many decades the metropolis failed to get its due share in the development due to the fragmented and disjointed motives of the stakeholders.

He emphasized on forging unity among all segments of the society for the development and prosperity of the country and the adoption of a collective approach by all the stakeholders to make Karachi a model city in the region.

Earlier in his welcome address President KATI Faraz ur Rehman said that Korangi was the largest industrial area of the country with over 5000 industrial units and it was the major contributor in exports of leather and pharmaceutical products.

He further said that there was a dire need for fruitful and meaningful debate on the stabilization of the economy while comprehensive measures were also required for infrastructure development, enhance energy production, and striking a balance between revenue and expenditure.

The patron in chief of KATI S.M Tanveer highlighted the importance of KATI in terms of its contribution to the national economy, employment and economic growth and underscored the need to facilitate trade and industry in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi by providing water, gas and better infrastructure to the largest city of Pakistan.

He said that measures for discouraging smuggling resulted in a considerable appreciation of the Rupee against the Dollar while further strengthening of the local Currency was expected in the coming days.

President Arif Alvi, at the occasion, distributed the shields among the members of KATI who demonstrated better performance in trade and industrial sectors.