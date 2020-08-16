UrduPoint.com
President Visits Late Naimatullah's Family For Condolence

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

President visits late Naimatullah's family for condolence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday visited the family of former Nazim of Karachi and senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader late Naimatullah Khan for condolence here.

During the interaction with the family members, the president expressed grief over the demise of Naimatullah who had served as Karachi Nazim from 2001-2005.

The president offered Fateha and prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

