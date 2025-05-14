Open Menu

President Zardari Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Two Armed Forces Personnel

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of two personnel of Pakistan’s armed forces who succumbed to injuries sustained during Indian aggression.

In a statement issued by the President House, he offered heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of Havaldar Muhammad Naveed Shehzad of the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz of the Pakistan Air Force.

President Zardari paid tribute to the martyred soldiers, acknowledging their dedicated service and great sacrifice for the nation.

“Our martyrs are our pride and invaluable assets. We will never forget their sacrifices,” he said, adding that the nation remained forever indebted to them and their families.

He also prayed for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah and for strength and patience for the bereaved families.

