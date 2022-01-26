UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Chairs High-level Meeting To Discuss Upcoming China Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting to discuss upcoming China visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss his upcoming visit to China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss his upcoming visit to China.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the ongoing conversation with the Chinese authorities on the projects in the fields of investment, trade, information technology and exports to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Tarin, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Asad Umar, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistant on CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Army Technology Exports Shaukat Tarin China Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa CPEC Commerce

Recent Stories

Biden to Send Written Response to Russia's Securit ..

Biden to Send Written Response to Russia's Security Proposals as Soon as Today - ..

2 minutes ago
 Car thief held after shoot-out with police

Car thief held after shoot-out with police

2 minutes ago
 China urges NATO to abandon outdated Cold War ment ..

China urges NATO to abandon outdated Cold War mentality

2 minutes ago
 President phones family of martyred ICT Police off ..

President phones family of martyred ICT Police official

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing on appeals against ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on appeals against convictions in Shahzeb murder ..

2 minutes ago
 Implementation & Coordination wing SGA&CD organize ..

Implementation & Coordination wing SGA&CD organized training session

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>