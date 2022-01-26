Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting to discuss upcoming China visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss his upcoming visit to China

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the ongoing conversation with the Chinese authorities on the projects in the fields of investment, trade, information technology and exports to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Tarin, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Asad Umar, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistant on CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior officers attended the meeting.