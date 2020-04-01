Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday issued directives to the government authorities to prepare a relief package for Afghan Refugees and internally Displaced People (IDPs) locked in lockdown due to Coronavirus epidemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday issued directives to the government authorities to prepare a relief package for Afghan Refugees and internally Displaced People (IDPs) locked in lockdown due to Coronavirus epidemic.

According to the Press Release, the prime minster issued directives on request of Shehryar Afridi, Minister Narcotics Control and Safron during the cabinet meeting.

Shehryar Afridi talked to a group of media personnel on issues faced by Afghan Refugees and IDPs.

He said around 2.8 million refugees are living in 52 refugee camps all across Pakistan, 80% of which consists of daily wagers.

Afridi said, it is United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR's) moral obligation to help afghan refugees in this hour of need.

"IDPs left their home for the safety of Pakistan and Pakistan will also not leave them alone in this testing time" PM imran khan gave directives of allocating funds for IDPs and refugees from 200 billion rupees fund allocated for the poor peasants.

Shehryar Afridi, with the help of Shahid Afridi, delivered ration packages among refugees residing in Afghan Camp, Kohat.

Afridi talking to media said that he plans to visit merged 7 districts of FATA, Balochistan, Afghan camps in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mianwali and deliver ration packages among daily wagers.

He further mentioned that he has been urging philanthropists to contribute for this cause.