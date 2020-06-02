Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Federal Cabinet Meeting
A meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday was underway which would take up a number of important agenda items for consideration
The meeting is set to consider issues pertaining to the economy and other related items.
