UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Federal Cabinet Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:14 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet meeting

A meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday was underway which would take up a number of important agenda items for consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday was underway which would take up a number of important agenda items for consideration.

The meeting is set to consider issues pertaining to the economy and other related items.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Cabinet

Recent Stories

JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai passes away

4 minutes ago

2 drug dealers arrested, narcotics seized in Sargo ..

4 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 5,598 as total ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka prepares anti-dengue measures

5 minutes ago

Two bidders in race for Virgin Australia

2 minutes ago

Source in Moscow Believes Kiev's Idea to Hold Donb ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.