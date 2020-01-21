Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan left here for Davos, Switzerland to attend the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan left here for Davos, Switzerland to attend the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistants to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Dr.

Moeed Yusuf accompanied the Prime Minister.

Adviser on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Ambassador at Large for Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui will later join the PM at Davos.