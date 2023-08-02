Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Talal, Daniyal On Expiry Of Of Contempt Of Court Disqualification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Talal, Daniyal on expiry of of contempt of court disqualification

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz on expiry of their five-year disqualification term awarded to them under separate contempt of court proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz on expiry of their five-year disqualification term awarded to them under separate contempt of court proceedings.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister thanked Allah Almighty and said that darkness of negative acts taken by a clique, who worked against progress and prosperity of Pakistan, had been ending.

The prime minister lauded their steadfastness and loyalty with PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and their fortitude to brace all the ordeals.

