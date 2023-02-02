Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold APC on Feb 7 to meet challenges, invites Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called an All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called an All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges.

The APC having representation from across the political spectrum will be held on February 7 in Islamabad as invitations have been extended to all the leading political leaders.

The prime minister has also invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to attend the conference.

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq contacted PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak, and conveyed the prime minister's invitation.

The PM also invited two representatives of the PTI to the apex committee meeting to be held in Peshawar on Friday,and the invitation in that regard was also conveyed by Ayaz Sadiq.

The minister requested the PTI leaders to inform about the two nominated representatives of the party for the apex committee meeting.

All stakeholders including Rangers and officers of the intelligence institutions will attend the committee's meeting at the Governor House in Peshawar.

The committee will discuss the incident of terrorism that occurred at the mosque of Police Lines Peshawar on January 30, and consider steps to eradicate terrorism and upgrade the Counter-Terrorism Department and police.